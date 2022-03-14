Man killed in city road crash

A rickshaw puller was killed when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his rickshaw in the capital's Elephant Road area early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Samiul, 26, son of Sonahar of Jamalpur district.

The accident occurred around 3:40 am when auto-rickshaw hit the rickshaw in front of Kabab House in the area, leaving Samiul injured.

He was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp. -UNB









