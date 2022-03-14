Protect rivers from encroachment

Dear Sir,

Many rivers including Buriganga and Shitalakshya are being wasted day by day. The liquid wastes from mills of Dhaka, Narayanganj, and city waste and liquids from Dhaka WASA are being dumped into rivers. City Corporation's waste is being amassed on the river bank, although it is possible to keep it scientifically, it is not being done.



On the other hand, the Waste from the tannery at Hazaribagh next to the Buriganga is constantly being dumped in the river of Buriganga. The rapid industrialization is taking place on the banks of Karnafuli in Chittagong, MawaGhat in the Padma, on the banks of Meghna. Most of these factories are not using waste treatment equipment. The five rivers around the capital namely Buriganga, Turag, Balu, Dhaleshwari, and Shitalakshya are so polluted that it is difficult for fish to survive in most places.



Modern agriculture uses large quantities of chemicals, such as pesticides and bio-pesticides for disease control or fertilizers. If the situation of pollution continues, our rivers will be eliminated. Government should take proper steps to address such a situation.



Rezaul korim

Student, Jagannath University