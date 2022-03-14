Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Protect rivers from encroachment

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

Dear Sir,
Many rivers including Buriganga and Shitalakshya are being wasted day by day. The liquid wastes from mills of Dhaka, Narayanganj, and city waste and liquids from Dhaka WASA are being dumped into rivers. City Corporation's waste is being amassed on the river bank, although it is possible to keep it scientifically, it is not being done.

On the other hand, the Waste from the tannery at Hazaribagh next to the Buriganga is constantly being dumped in the river of Buriganga. The rapid industrialization is taking place on the banks of Karnafuli in Chittagong, MawaGhat in the Padma, on the banks of Meghna. Most of these factories are not using waste treatment equipment. The five rivers around the capital namely Buriganga, Turag, Balu, Dhaleshwari, and Shitalakshya are so polluted that it is difficult for fish to survive in most places.

Modern agriculture uses large quantities of chemicals, such as pesticides and bio-pesticides for disease control or fertilizers. If the situation of pollution continues, our rivers will be eliminated. Government should take proper steps to address  such a situation.  

Rezaul korim
Student, Jagannath University



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Protect rivers from encroachment
The UK has much to ponder as it reorients its foreign policy
Will China's rise prolong the Rohingya's safe repatriation?
East-west rift: Agartala conspiracy case
Bangladesh-Saudi ties possess immense potentiality
The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act
On last part of life
Two years on, complacency still plagues global C-19 response


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft