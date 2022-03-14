Will China's rise prolong the Rohingya's safe repatriation?



Md Mahbubur Rahman



As China is the second-largest economy in the world arena that's why it has already established an indomitable influence by providing economy relentlessly in the name of development and humanitarian aid throughout the world especially in Asia, Africa and some of the European countries particularly in the period of covid-19 and by getting such aid in ongoing tremendous crisis period, the benefactor countries, by default, most loyal to China.



Helping various development projects of several Asian countries including Myanmar and Bangladesh, China is now appeared as the more dominant trading partner of these countries than others. Concomitantly, Bangladesh, an emerging Asian economic power, is continuously receiving economic aid that is crying need to boost the infrastructural development and to uplift the modes of communications to achieve the status as 'the developed country' by 2041.



My aim, here is, to analyse if China continues its strategies by applying 'economic diplomacy' among the aforementioned countries especially in Bangladesh and Myanmar, what would be awaiting for the fate of the Rohingyas who are considered as one of the most persecuted Muslim minorities in the world. They have been the victims of state-imposed heinous genocidal killings.



The Rohingya problem is not a regional but an internationally recognized crisis that is why the solution of this problem needs holistic attempts that must be taken by the United Nations and its concerned organizations as well as the most powerful countries in the world especially the veto power holder countries. It has already manifested that the ongoing humanitarian crisis of the Rohingya refugees is now under a knotty situation.



The great powers in the world are segregated in favour of their own interests in dealing with this issue that is why this problem is prolonging day by day. As a result, despite being a most vulnerable country in the world in several respects, Bangladesh is carrying this heavy burdensome matter.



As myriad of analysts assure with a lot of factual analysis that Bangladesh is now under a more arduous situation for its geo-political location. Because, China's rising in the world arena as a prominent economic and geo-political superpower is obviously a matter of headache for the United States of America and its allies.



For this reason, there is an alliance that has already been created namely as a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, colloquially QUAD within Indo-Pacific region among India, Japan, Australia and The United States of America. Apparently, the motives of this pact are to rejuvenate the business partnership among four countries of the QUAD but to a certain extent, the ultimate objective of this pact is to prevent multidimensional influences of China as stated by The Times of India that "of course, an increasingly assertive China is the main factor bringing the QUAD countries together."(12th September, 2021). China's growing with indomitable spirit seems that the shift of the world power from the west to the east may be slowly but firmly happened within next a few decades.



So, the objective of this writing is that if China will appear as the great power in the world arena like today's the USA, so, what would be written on the fate of the persecuted Rohingyas? Will the safe repatriation of them be happened in future? Importantly, what strategies Bangladesh can take in creating a permanent and safe repatriation for Rohingyas in Myanmar with negotiating the people's consentaneous - based government of this country? Are there any possibilities to solve this problem with the mediation of UN including China and India as there a great play ground has already been built in which almost all great powers started to play their cards in favor of their own interests? Will Myanmar take back the Rohingya refugees to their historical and well-documented motherland?



Whether China will work as a true mediator in safe repatriation of the Rohingya refugees between Bangladesh and Myanmar can be understood from following discussion.



In the context of the development of Myanmar's infrastructure and communication modes, China makes up the majority of Myanmar's imports and exports. Myanmar has relied on China for the majority of its imports since 2001. Machinery, metal products, cars, and telecommunications equipment are among the most common items imported from China.



Similarly, there are several commodities that are essential to China in Myanmar's exports to that country. Circuit-board soldering, for example, is done with purified tin imported from Myanmar. It is Myanmar which is rich in oil and natural gas reserves.



According to ORF (Observer Research foundation), a Delhi based independent analyst organization, "This combined with its geographical position has given it a vital role in China's plan" (26th April, 2021).

Decisively, China constructed a natural gas and oil pipeline running in parallel which starts from Kyaukphyu city in Myanmar's Rakhine state to China's Yunan region constructed at a combined cost of USD 4.5 billion and a 22 million tons annual capacity oil terminal at Kyaukphyu.



According to aforementioned organization, in recent years China began diversifying its investments into several sectors besides energy, oil, and gas. In 2020, China and Myanmar signed many projects under gigantic the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). One of the major projects was the development of a deep sea port at Kyaukphyu for USD 1.3 billion. The area is also being developed as a Special Economic Zone.



Additionally, China is considered as the largest military suppliers of Myanmar since 1988. According to ORF, China also supplied 90% of military transport to Myanmar.



Strategically, the geographical position of Myanmar on the eastern coast of the Bay of Bengal and its land border with China places this region in a distinguished position in the geo-political game in Indo-Pacific region that is significantly crucial for China.



As a result of economic and geo-political location of Myanmar, China is still now remained clammed up in the Rohingya issue and it seems that China will keep such reticent in the world stage next. To fight against the USA's bloc countries, China must prefer Myanmar to Bangladesh.



In this situation, there are several countries in the world applauding Bangladesh's present efforts to provide shelter and humanitarian assistance to Myanmar's displaced Rohingya Muslims. But, except few efforts, there are no pragmatic and ultimate solutions to this issue. Moreover, Bangladesh has been facing a diplomatic challenge in dealing between China and the UAS-led alliance the QUAD. Despite being Bangladesh good relations with China and India have always sided with Myanmar on the Rohingya issue. As a result, an expected solution to the Rohingya problem has been crestfallen.



We would like to firmly call towards the UN and its concerned organizations as well as great powers in the world to take actions immediately to safe repatriation of the vulnerable Rohingyas to their own land. Except safe repatriation, nothing could be perfect to this humanitarian crisis.

Md Mahbubur Rahman, University of Dhaka

















