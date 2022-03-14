Bangladesh-Saudi ties possess immense potentiality



Arman Sheikh



Strong cultural and commercial ties have existed between the two regions since ancient times. The contribution of Sufi saints, as well as Arab merchants in the propagation and establishment of Islam in this region, has become memorable. One of their trade routes was the Bay of Bengal. They used to stop at Chittagong port on their way to trade in Southeast Asia. History also shows that during their stay in the region for various reasons, Arab merchants fell in love with it and stayed there permanently. Due to these reasons, a combination of Arabic is observed in the Bengali language and culture.



The independent sultanate of Bengal bears testimony to the importance of bilateral relations. Many establishments were built in Mecca and Medina with the financial support of the then Sultan Ghiyasuddin Azam Shah. One of them is Madrasa, Inn, Arafat Maidan canal. Apart from this, there is a history of providing regular financial assistance at that time. Although located at a distance of five thousand kilometers, the relationship between the two regions has been strong since ancient times due to the holy Hajj and commercial transactions. In the course of time, Bangladesh is today the fourth most populous Muslim country in the world.



On December 30, the 45th anniversary of Saudi-Bangladesh relations was completed in Dhaka. During this long period, the relationship between the two countries has been steadily increasing. Saudi Arabia has been playing an important role in the development of Bangladesh since its independence. In 1976, Saudi Arabia extended a helping hand to meet the oil demand of Bangladesh, which was facing a foreign exchange crisis. They export 1 million barrels of oil to Bangladesh on easy terms. The last time, the country gifted 1.5 million AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh was on November 16 as a sign of friendship.



Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) is working to implement Vision 2030 to free Saudi Arabia from oil dependence. To this end, he has already taken various steps. A law was amended in July last year to encourage foreign investment. This will allow foreigners to do business there without local sponsors. On the other hand, they are also interested in making profitable investments in different countries to build a prosperous and sustainable economy. To this end, it is conducting diplomatic missions in different countries.



Bangladesh is the eighth fastest-growing economy in the world. Various features including low-cost labour, uninterrupted power supply, economic zone and port facilities have made Bangladesh one of the most investment-friendly regions in the world. At the investment conference in November last year, Bangladesh mentioned 11 sectors as the potential for investment. The Saudi Minister of Transport also took part in the conference. It may be mentioned that he also visited the Bangabandhu Industrial City of Mirsarai.



In September last year, Saudi Arabia expressed interest in investing in the transport, communications and medical sectors among the 11 sectors. A memorandum of understanding was signed the following month. Following this, the Saudi Foreign Minister is coming to Bangladesh on March 16. The main purpose of the visit is to explore the possibility of Saudi 'large' investment. The pre-determined potential investment in the tour amounts to about three and a half billion US dollars.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's various visits from 2016 to 2019 have taken Saudi-Bangladesh relations to a unique height. An example of this, the lifting of the Saudi ban on the movement of Bangladeshi workers imposed in 2008. To make the most of this evolving relationship, we need to focus on our upcoming visit. The Saudi ambassador said, it was a visit to monitor investment prospects. So, we have to present our possibilities to them properly. At this time, there is no alternative but to properly present the government's positive attitude towards the establishment of the desired 'Saudi Economic Zone' by the Arab businessmen in Bangladesh.

Not only public-private partnerships (PPP) or the civilian sector but also the military sector has great potential for bilateral cooperation. On 14 February 2019, a defense agreement was signed between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia. Under this, Saudi Arabia took about 1800 members of two battalions of the Bangladesh Army. This number can be further increased according to the current capabilities of the army.



Moreover, members of the Army's Engineering Corps can play an important role in Saudi Arabia's infrastructural development. In addition, military-savvy doctors can play a role in the Saudi medical field. This will enable them to get advanced training themselves.



Bangladeshi engineers are also quite famous for their technical skills. Bangladesh has already provided 'Digital Maintenance Systems' to Nepal and other sectors including banking. The implementation of Vision-2030 has created a huge demand for skilled workers in various sectors in Saudi Arabia. To meet the demand, the Saudi government announced in November last year that it would grant citizenship to highly skilled people in the fields of technology, medicine, law, science, sports and culture.



Therefore, Bangladesh needs to make this bilateral relationship as effective as possible with fairness on the basis of supply and demand. The forthcoming time with Saudi Arabia could be a landmark milestone for both. Saudi-Bangladesh relations could open new horizons in dealing with the post-Corona epidemic economic crisis and future global recession.



Arman Sheikh, International Political Analyst



