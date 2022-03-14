

M S Siddiqui



Sergei Magnitsky has come to symbolize the American and Western efforts to combat foreign corruption and money laundering across the globe. The incidence triggered an aggressive series of anti-corruption measures by the United States, the first of which included the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012. Commonly referred to as the Magnitsky Act, the law imposed economic sanctions on Russian officials thought to be responsible for his assassination in November 2009.



Again, on 23 December 2016, the United States passed the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (Global Magnitsky Act), which authorizes the president to impose economic sanctions on human rights abusers and corrupt government officials anywhere in the world. The Global Magnitsky Act effectively globalizes the authorities of the 2012 law by authorizing the President to deny entry into the United States, revoke any already-issued visa, and block property under U.S. jurisdiction of, and prohibit U.S. persons from entering into transactions with, any foreign person (individual or entity) that the President determines.



US Congress passed the Sergei Magnitsky Act to require the President to identify the person(s) involved in the detention, abuse, or death of Magnitsky, and the ensuing cover-up, or those responsible for gross human rights violations against persons in Russia. Identified individuals are subject to blocking of assets under U.S. jurisdiction, prohibited from U.S. transactions, and denied entry into the United States.



The act authorizes the President to terminate the application of sanctions if the President determines that the designee did not engage in the activity for which sanctions were imposed; has been prosecuted for the offense; or has changed his or her behaviour, "paid an appropriate consequence," and is committed to not engaging in future sanctionable activity. The President may also terminate the imposition of sanctions if he finds it in the U.S. national security interests to do so.



The law is "responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights," against those working (1) to expose illegal activities of government officials or (2) to obtain, exercise, defend, or promote human rights and freedoms, including rights to a fair trial and democratic elections; or is a foreign government official responsible for acts of significant corruption, a senior associate of such an official, or a facilitator of such acts, which include the expropriation of private or public assets for personal gain, corruption in government contracts or natural resource extraction, bribery, or the offshore sheltering of ill-gotten gains.



On December 20, 2017, President Trump issued Executive Order (E.O.) broadening the standard of behaviour for potentially sanctionable targets from those responsible for statutorily defined "gross violations of internationally recognized human rights" against certain individuals, to those determined "to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse."The E.O. delegates sanctions determinations to the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General.



As is the case with sanctions regimes generally, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) administers the economic sanctions, while the State Department implements visa sanctions. The Global Magnitsky Act sunsets on December 23, 2021. Because the President invoked national emergency authorities to target human rights abusers, sanctions could continue beyond the expiration of the Global Magnitsky Act. The President has annually renewed the national emergency under E.O. 13818, most recently in December 2019.



The Global Magnitsky Act requires the President to report to Congress annually, by December 10, on designations made over the previous year. According to the December 2019 report, the United States prioritizes actions "that are expected to produce a tangible and significant impact on the sanctioned person and their affiliates, to prompt changes in behaviour or disrupt the activities of malign actors."



The lawmakers have enacted other broad sanctions authorities to target human rights abusers or individuals involved in other nefarious activities, as well as country-specific laws that aim to impose sanctions for these reasons. In addition, the President has used emergency authorities in the National Emergencies Act (NEA) and International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose economic sanctions on individuals in certain countries. Section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act similarly provides the Secretary of State with broad authority to impose entry denials.



A recurring provision, Section 7031(c), in annual foreign operations appropriations requires the Secretary of State to deny visas to enter the United States to foreign officials and their immediate family members about whom the Secretary has credible information that the individual is "involved in significant corruption � or a gross violation of human rights." In some cases, the executive branch has publicly sanctioned individuals both pursuant to these appropriations provision as well as under E.O. or other economic sanctions programs.



Countries with a history of public corruption and human rights abuses warrant heightened scrutiny. The US companies engaged in international transactions must exercise great care to refrain from doing business with any individual or entity subject to Magnitsky sanctions. To complicate things further, OFAC has further imposed restriction that, in pursuant to its so-called '50 Percent Rule', the sanctions are also applicable to any entities directly or indirectly owned 50% or more in the aggregate by a sanctioned individual or entity. Even if the blacklisted individual or entity does not have an ownership interest in another entity, OFAC has warned that the mere fact that a sanctioned person is representing a non-sanctioned entity (albeit in a non-personal capacity) may lead to a violation.



Companies are strictly liable for violating these sanctions. There is no defence stating 'We did not know' no matter how sincere, is not a defence. The penalties could be very harsh, including significant fines and imprisonment. Civil penalties of huge amount or twice the amount of the transaction could be imposed under the Magnitsky Act. The Global Magnitsky Act proscribes penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a US$1m fine. The Magnitsky sanctions make for risky business in many areas of the world.



Industries could be more susceptible to being identified under the Global Magnitsky Act. One general rule of thumb for identifying at-risk industries is FCPA compliance. Industries susceptible to Global Magnitsky Act violations often mirror those FCPA violations, such as energy, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications. USA is one of the major markets of RMG and source of equipment and technology.



M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist

















Sergei Magnitsky, the famous whistleblower was a Russian tax lawyer and auditor, who worked closely with one of Russia's largest foreign investment firms. Magnitsky eventually uncovered a highly complex $230m fraud. It has been revealed that Russian officials used forged documents to claim ownership in the foreign fund and then sued the Russian government for millions in 'overpaid taxes', upon which the Russian courts speedily agreed and 'repaid'. Magnitsky had to pay dearly. He was arrested in 2008 reportedly for tax evasion, and denied medical care, family visits, and due legal process. He was arrested from home in front of his children, imprisoned, contracted gall stones and pancreatitis, and was eventually beaten to death.Sergei Magnitsky has come to symbolize the American and Western efforts to combat foreign corruption and money laundering across the globe. The incidence triggered an aggressive series of anti-corruption measures by the United States, the first of which included the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012. Commonly referred to as the Magnitsky Act, the law imposed economic sanctions on Russian officials thought to be responsible for his assassination in November 2009.Again, on 23 December 2016, the United States passed the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act (Global Magnitsky Act), which authorizes the president to impose economic sanctions on human rights abusers and corrupt government officials anywhere in the world. The Global Magnitsky Act effectively globalizes the authorities of the 2012 law by authorizing the President to deny entry into the United States, revoke any already-issued visa, and block property under U.S. jurisdiction of, and prohibit U.S. persons from entering into transactions with, any foreign person (individual or entity) that the President determines.US Congress passed the Sergei Magnitsky Act to require the President to identify the person(s) involved in the detention, abuse, or death of Magnitsky, and the ensuing cover-up, or those responsible for gross human rights violations against persons in Russia. Identified individuals are subject to blocking of assets under U.S. jurisdiction, prohibited from U.S. transactions, and denied entry into the United States.The act authorizes the President to terminate the application of sanctions if the President determines that the designee did not engage in the activity for which sanctions were imposed; has been prosecuted for the offense; or has changed his or her behaviour, "paid an appropriate consequence," and is committed to not engaging in future sanctionable activity. The President may also terminate the imposition of sanctions if he finds it in the U.S. national security interests to do so.The law is "responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognized human rights," against those working (1) to expose illegal activities of government officials or (2) to obtain, exercise, defend, or promote human rights and freedoms, including rights to a fair trial and democratic elections; or is a foreign government official responsible for acts of significant corruption, a senior associate of such an official, or a facilitator of such acts, which include the expropriation of private or public assets for personal gain, corruption in government contracts or natural resource extraction, bribery, or the offshore sheltering of ill-gotten gains.On December 20, 2017, President Trump issued Executive Order (E.O.) broadening the standard of behaviour for potentially sanctionable targets from those responsible for statutorily defined "gross violations of internationally recognized human rights" against certain individuals, to those determined "to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse."The E.O. delegates sanctions determinations to the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General.As is the case with sanctions regimes generally, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) administers the economic sanctions, while the State Department implements visa sanctions. The Global Magnitsky Act sunsets on December 23, 2021. Because the President invoked national emergency authorities to target human rights abusers, sanctions could continue beyond the expiration of the Global Magnitsky Act. The President has annually renewed the national emergency under E.O. 13818, most recently in December 2019.The Global Magnitsky Act requires the President to report to Congress annually, by December 10, on designations made over the previous year. According to the December 2019 report, the United States prioritizes actions "that are expected to produce a tangible and significant impact on the sanctioned person and their affiliates, to prompt changes in behaviour or disrupt the activities of malign actors."The lawmakers have enacted other broad sanctions authorities to target human rights abusers or individuals involved in other nefarious activities, as well as country-specific laws that aim to impose sanctions for these reasons. In addition, the President has used emergency authorities in the National Emergencies Act (NEA) and International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose economic sanctions on individuals in certain countries. Section 212 of the Immigration and Nationality Act similarly provides the Secretary of State with broad authority to impose entry denials.A recurring provision, Section 7031(c), in annual foreign operations appropriations requires the Secretary of State to deny visas to enter the United States to foreign officials and their immediate family members about whom the Secretary has credible information that the individual is "involved in significant corruption � or a gross violation of human rights." In some cases, the executive branch has publicly sanctioned individuals both pursuant to these appropriations provision as well as under E.O. or other economic sanctions programs.Countries with a history of public corruption and human rights abuses warrant heightened scrutiny. The US companies engaged in international transactions must exercise great care to refrain from doing business with any individual or entity subject to Magnitsky sanctions. To complicate things further, OFAC has further imposed restriction that, in pursuant to its so-called '50 Percent Rule', the sanctions are also applicable to any entities directly or indirectly owned 50% or more in the aggregate by a sanctioned individual or entity. Even if the blacklisted individual or entity does not have an ownership interest in another entity, OFAC has warned that the mere fact that a sanctioned person is representing a non-sanctioned entity (albeit in a non-personal capacity) may lead to a violation.Companies are strictly liable for violating these sanctions. There is no defence stating 'We did not know' no matter how sincere, is not a defence. The penalties could be very harsh, including significant fines and imprisonment. Civil penalties of huge amount or twice the amount of the transaction could be imposed under the Magnitsky Act. The Global Magnitsky Act proscribes penalties of up to 20 years in prison and a US$1m fine. The Magnitsky sanctions make for risky business in many areas of the world.Industries could be more susceptible to being identified under the Global Magnitsky Act. One general rule of thumb for identifying at-risk industries is FCPA compliance. Industries susceptible to Global Magnitsky Act violations often mirror those FCPA violations, such as energy, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunications. USA is one of the major markets of RMG and source of equipment and technology.M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist