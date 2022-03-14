

BD-KSA eye on diversifying bilateral ties



It goes without saying that the KSA is an important country to Bangladesh, since remittance is one of the lifelines of Bangladesh economy and expatriate workers in the KSA contribute the lion's share of the remittance. Besides, due to Bangladesh's astonishing improvement in economic and other social sectors, the country is considered as an investment hub. On the contrary, the Saudi government addresses Bangladesh is a "remarkable country" and appreciates Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership. Hopefully, ahead of the visit, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan said the "dynamic partnership" and long-standing relations between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia will further flourish and reach to a new height.



However, in less than 24-hour visit the Saudi foreign minister will meet Bangladesh foreign minister and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Meanwhile, during a recent media briefing, Saudi ambassador to Bangladesh, stated that the Saudi investors' are willing to invest "extensively" in Bangladesh. Unquestionably, it is a buoyant element to Bangladesh economy. According to the ambassador, Engineering Dimensions, a Saudi Arabian Enterprise, has confirmed $1.8 billion investment in Bangladeshi.



It is said that the KSA is thinking about establishing a special economic zone and considering scopes to invest in the construction of rail links--connecting Dhaka and Payra port. Moreover, the country is considering investing to develop Cox's Bazar as an international tourist destination. In addition to that, Saudi ACWA Power has already announced to invest $600 million to build a 700MW power plant and proposed a total $3.5 billion investment in Bangladesh; Saudi Red Sea Gateway Terminal wants to invest $1.2 billion in Bangladesh.



