Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi addressing a press conference at his office in Sirajganj on Sunday, protesting the rumours against tender of Dwariapur Hat Bazar in the municipality. The hat bazar authority has recently called for tender to lease it. Following this, three people submitted the tenders. Of them, one Abu Bakkar took the lease legally, but the losers did not accept it and tried to spread various unethical rumours against the mayor regarding the matter.    photo: observer



