10 shops burnt at Subarnachar

SUBARNACHAR, NOAKHALI, Mar 13: Ten shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Char Hasan Bhuiyan Haat in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The fire originated from an electric short circuit at a shop of the haat at around 6pm, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

On information, a team of the firefighters from Subarnachar Fire Service Station rushed to the scene, and doused the fire with the help of locals and affected businessmen after about one hour of frantic efforts.



