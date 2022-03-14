Six people found dead in four districts

Six people including three women and a schoolboy have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Mymensingh, Rangamati, Barguna and Gopalganj, in four days.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's house in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Fahima Akter, 30, wife of Raju Mia, a resident of Chipan Village under Gafargaon Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Fahima Akter, daughter of Siraj Uddin of Dugachhia Village, got married with auto-rickshaw driver Raju Mia, son of Ismail Mia of Chipan Village in the upazila, about 12 years back. The couple had no children. They had often been locked into altercations over family issues since the marriage.

However, Raju Mia left home with his auto-rickshaw at around 10am. Fahima was alone in the house at that time.

Later, neighbours found the body of Fahima hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house at noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the afternoon and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gafargaon Police Station (PS) Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Police recovered the body of a woman from an abandoned toilet in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 30, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said Saddam Hossain, an office assistant of Kaptai BFIDC Primary School, spotted the body of the woman lying on the floor of an abandoned toilet in the school at around 4:30pm and informed the head teacher.

Head Teacher of the school Yusuf Mia, later, informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rangamati Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the body.

Kaptai Police Outpost In-Charge Shahinur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BARGUNA: A couple and a schoolboy have been found dead in separate incidents in Betagi and Patharghata upazilas of the district in two days.

Police recovered the bodies of a couple from a house in Jowar Koruna Village under Betagi Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aslam, 21, son of Monir Howlader, and his wife Tamanna Akter, 19. They were residents of Jowar Koruna Village in the upazila.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Mehedi Hasan said being informed, police recovered the bodies from a house at around 11am and sent those to Barguna General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Locals said Aslam married Tamanna about a year back after he developed an affair but their family members could not accept their relation. Both of them were unemployed and borrowed money but could not repay the loan.

They might have committed suicide as they were socially degraded for not repaying the loans, the locals added.

Tamanna's father Hiru claimed the incident is a pre-planned murder and demanded justice over the killings.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a schoolboy, who went missing in the Bishkhali River in Patharghata Upazila of the district, on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Surya Ghosh, 13, son of Piyush Ghosh, a resident of College Road area in Barguna Town. He was a seventh grader at Srishti Bigyan School and College in the district town.

Local sources said Surya along with his classmates came to Laldia area adjacent to the Bishkhali River in Patharghata Upazila on a picnic on Thursday noon.

At around 2pm, Surya went missing in the river while he was taking bath along with his friends.

Being informed, a team of divers from Patharghata Fire Service Station rushed in and conducted a rescue operation, but failed.

Later, local fishermen spotted the floating body of a boy in the river in Laldia Char area at around 6am on Friday and informed police.

Being informed, police visited the scene.

Patharghata PS OC Abul Bashar confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man from a bamboo garden in Kashinani Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rabiul Sheikh, 40, son of Maleq Sheikh, a resident of the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

The deceased's wife Shyamoli Begum said Rabiul's cousin Kobad Sheikh called him out on Wednesday evening. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body lying in a bamboo garden in Char Padmabila Village at around 9am on Thursday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



