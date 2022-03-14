Workshop on strategic communication concludes in Feni

FENI, Mar 13: The lack of moral principles and honesty in different institutions has to be overcome in order to build Bangabandhu's cherished Golden Bengal.

This remark was made by Additional Secretary of the Information Ministry Md Mizan ul Alam while addressing the concluding session of the two-day online workshop in the district as chief guest on Friday. The workshop 'Strategic Communications for Good Governance' was held at noon.

Urging the mass media to be strategic in communication, he said, the mass media creates bondage between the government and the people.

The concluding session was presided over by Shahin Islam, NDC, director general of National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC).

Director (Administration & Development) of NIMC A.K.M Azizul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud-ul-Hasan, P4D (Platform for Dialogue) team leader Arsen Stepanyan, and Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division Ayesha Aktar were present as special guests.

