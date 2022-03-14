Four get life term in double murder case in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Mar 13: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced four people to life-term in jail in a double murder case filed in 2010.

Additional District Judge Md Shawkat Hossain handed down the verdict at noon.

The convicts are Aminul Islam alias Fatak, Liakot Ali, Altab member and Faruk aliad Badal.

The court also fined them Tk 5,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer five more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, Shariful Islam and Masud Hossain were hacked to death on the cremation ground of Ramchandrapur Village in Shailkupa Upazila on February 18, 2010.

Shariful's wife Afroza Begum lodged a case with Shailkupa Police Station the next day.

After twelve years of the case, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday noon.

The court also acquitted five other accused as their guilt was not proven.









