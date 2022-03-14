Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

100 illegal brick kilns eating croplands at Rupganj

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Md Sahel Mahmud

The photo shows soil from cropland being kept at a brick kiln in Rupganj Upazila. photo: observer

The photo shows soil from cropland being kept at a brick kiln in Rupganj Upazila. photo: observer

RUPGAJ, NARAYANGANJ, Mar 13: About 100 illegal brick kilns are continuing to devour agriculture lands in Rupganj Upazila of the district.
Road-side trees and leaves have been dust-plastered. Air is spreading black smoke around.  Roads have turned deplorable. Vehicular movement is taking place slowly. There is dust and black smoke everywhere.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals said that only before five/six years villages were carpeted with greens; fields were full of crops; and there were assembly of plants and trees.
A visit to Tarabo-Kanchan Municipality, Bholab-Daudpur-Golakandail-Rupganj unions found about 100 mushroomed brick fields in localities; these have been set up illegally. Soil is excavated in the dark of night from agriculture lands and brought to brick kilns.
According to field sources, In bringing the excavated soil, banned Ichhar Matha vehicles are used. These heavily loaded vehicles are damaging local roads. Accidents are frequent on these roads.
Thousands of people are suffering from black-smoke-caused diseases including sneezing and tough breathing. Illegal kilns are evading crore of Taka revenue. Both natural environment and future generation are at threat.
Farmer  Helal Uddin at Daudpur Union said, "I am used to cultivate paddy on three bighas of land. But this year adjacent lands have been excavated. Now my lands and others' lands are getting broken."
"I don't know whether paddy cultivation will be possible on the lands this year," he added.
Farmer Abdur Rahim at Taru Market under Bholab Union said, land-grabbers are cutting away soil with excavators; if protested, excavated soil is dumped in irrigation project canal or drain; so, crop-farming can't be possible because of irrigation crisis.    
Local Abdul Latif of Birab area at Kanchan Municipality said, crops and trees are getting burnt due to black some; local environment is destroyed, and moving is hampered due to dust in the dry season and clay in the rainy season.
When asked whether any action has been taken against illegal kilns, Rupganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shah Nusrat Jahan said, "We have already conducted mobile courts, and several kilns were fined. The mobile courting will continue."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi addressing a press conference at his office
10 shops burnt at Subarnachar
Six people found dead in four districts
Workshop on strategic communication concludes in Feni
Four get life term in double murder case in Jhenidah
100 illegal brick kilns eating croplands at Rupganj
Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
17 more contract corona in Rajshahi


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft