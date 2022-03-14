Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Five people have been killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Laxmipur, Netrakona, Rajshahi and Mymensingh, in two days.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: An elderly man was killed and a youth injured in a road accident in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Kamal Hossain, 62, a resident of Char Jangalia Forkania area in the upazila. He was the retired head teacher of Hazirhat Millat Government Primary School.

The injured person is Md Asif.

Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit Kamal Hossain in Char Jangalia Forkania area in the upazila on the Ramgati-Laxmipur Regional Highway at around 8pm, leaving him critically injured.

Motorcyclist Asif also received severe injuries at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kamalnagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred both of them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) following the deterioration of their condition.

Later, Kamal Hossain succumbed to his injuries on the way to Dhaka.

Injured Asif is now being admitted to the DMCH.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamalnagar Police Station (PS) Mohammad Solaiman confirmed the incident.

NETEAKONA: Two people were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tariqul Islam, 35, son of Aziz Rajshahi, ari of Shunai Ambari Village in Kalmakanda Upazila, and Nuruzzaman, 30, a resident of Singdha Village in Barhatta Upazila of the district.

The injured person is Tareq. He is a truck driver by profession.

Police and local sources said a cement-laden truck suddenly got troubled in Sakua area on the Netrakona-Mymensingh Highway under Challisha Union of the upazila in the morning.

Its driver Tareq along with his two assistances was fixing the problem of his vehicle on the road there.

At around 8:30am, a pickup van hit the tri after losing its control over the steering, leaving Tareq critically injured and his two assistances dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and handed those over to the deceased's family members after autopsies.

Injured Tareq was admitted to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Shaker Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the pickup van driver.

RAJSHAHI: A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway under Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abid Hossain, 20, son of Masud Rana, a resident of Ballavganj Ghoramara area in Rajshahi.

The injured person is Raihan, 20, son of Mashiur Rahman of Shiroil Colony area.

According to eyewitnesses, a motorcycle carrying two persons collided head-on with a microbus coming from the opposite direction when it reached in front of Upazila Saipara Des Cold Storage on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Highway at around 4:15pm while going from Rajshahi to Bhabaniganj for a wedding invitation, which left Abid dead on the spot and another seriously injured.

The firefighters, police, and locals rescued the injured Raihan and took him to Mohanpur Upazila Health Complex.

He was, later, shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital from there for better treatment.

Mohanpur PS OC Taihidul Islam confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shamsuddin, 60, son of late Shahar Ali, a resident of Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a speedy motorcycle hit a pedestrian in Ramgopalpur area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Highway in the evening, leaving Shamsuddin critical injured.

The motorcycle, later, collided with a private car after losing its control over the steering, which left the motorcyclist also injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, where Shamsuddin succumbed to his injuries on arrival.

The identity of the injured motorcyclist could not be known immediately.









