17 more contract corona in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Mar 13: A total of 17 more people have contracted the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Nine more people have tested positive for the virus in three districts here on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 1,19,119 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Sunday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit rising trend compared to the previous day's eight.

Among the nine new infected cases, six were detected in Rajshahi city, followed by two in Bogura and one in Natore districts.

A total of 1,747 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 705 were from Bogura, 341 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 1,15,206 people have, so far, been cured of the lethal virus with 38 new recoveries reported in the division during this time, the health director added.

Earlier, eight more people have tested positive for the virus in four districts of the division on Friday, taking the total caseload to 1,19,110 here.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a little bit falling trend compared to the previous day's nine.

Among the eight new infected cases, four were detected in Rajshahi city, followed by two in Bogura and Sirajganj districts each.

The death toll remained same figure at 1,747, including 705 in Bogura, 341 in Rajshahi with 219 in the city, and 179 in Natore as no new fatality was reported here during the last 24 hours.

