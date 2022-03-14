Shop owner fined for hoarding oil in Laxmipur

LAXMIPUR, Mar 13: A mobile court in the district on Saturday fined a shop owner Tk 50 thousand on charge of hoarding edible oil.

The mobile court led by Laxmipur Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Imran Hossain fined the owner of New Al Amin Store the amount during a drive. In default, he will have to serve one year in jail.

Based on information of the National Security Intelligence (NSI), the mobile court raided New Al Amin Store on Godown road in the district town at around 3:30pm and seized 60 drums of soybean oil.

The UNO said their operation against such syndicates, who are trying to create instability in the markets, will continue.

District Marketing Officer Monir Hossain along with a team from Laxmipur Model Police Station assisted the drive.

