Two unnatural deaths in Rajshahi, Dinajpur

Two people died and four others received injuries in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Dinajpur, recently.

RAJSHAHI: A worker died and four others were injured after a boundary wall collapsed on them in Chandrima Police Station (PS) area in the city on Saturday.

The accident took place in Chhotobangram area under Chandrima PS at around 2:30pm.

The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, 40.

Police sources said some 17 workers were constructing a RCC pillar of an under-construction multi-storey building when the wall suddenly collapsed on them.

Nine of them were working at the same place where the wall collapsed, said Chandrima PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Emran Hossain.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Didarul Islam said being informed, three fire fighting units rushed to the scene and started rescue operation.

The rescue team took the injured to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Sirajul succumbed to his injuries.

The injured are being treated at the hospital, the OC added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man died as brick fell on him accidentally in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sadequl Islam, 60.

Local sources said Sadequl worked in ABM Brick Kiln in Durgapur Shalbari Dangapara Village under Palashbari Union in the upazila.

However, he was working there at around 11:30am. At that time, some old bricks fell on him accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.



