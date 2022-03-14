Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two unnatural deaths in Rajshahi, Dinajpur

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Our Correspondents

Two people died and four others received injuries in separate unnatural incidents in two districts- Rajshahi and Dinajpur, recently.
RAJSHAHI: A worker died and four others were injured after a boundary wall collapsed on them in Chandrima Police Station (PS) area in the city on Saturday.
The accident took place in Chhotobangram area under Chandrima PS at around 2:30pm.
The deceased was identified as Sirajul Islam, 40.
Police sources said some 17 workers were constructing a RCC pillar of an under-construction multi-storey building when the wall suddenly collapsed on them.
Nine of them were working at the same place where the wall collapsed, said Chandrima PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Emran Hossain.
Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Didarul Islam said being informed, three fire fighting units rushed to the scene and started rescue operation.
The rescue team took the injured to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where Sirajul succumbed to his injuries.
The injured are being treated at the hospital, the OC added.
PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A man died as brick fell on him accidentally in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Sadequl Islam, 60.
Local sources said Sadequl worked in ABM Brick Kiln in Durgapur Shalbari Dangapara Village under Palashbari Union in the upazila.
However, he was working there at around 11:30am. At that time, some old bricks fell on him accidentally, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi addressing a press conference at his office
10 shops burnt at Subarnachar
Six people found dead in four districts
Workshop on strategic communication concludes in Feni
Four get life term in double murder case in Jhenidah
100 illegal brick kilns eating croplands at Rupganj
Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
17 more contract corona in Rajshahi


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft