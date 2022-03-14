Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dried beels, canals cause fish crisis at Sujanagar

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Naresh Madhu

A dried canal in Sujanagar Upazila. photo: observer

A dried canal in Sujanagar Upazila. photo: observer

PABNA, Mar 13: A total 20 canals and beels (small and big) including Gajna Beel in Sujanagar Upazila of the district have almost dried up.
Fishermen are not getting fish in these water sources. Local markets are facing fish supply crisis. Thinly arriving fishes are selling at higher prices.
Dried conditions of canals and beels were confirmed by upazila fisheries office sources. Upazila Fisheries Officer Nur Kazmir Zaman Khan said, 20 canals and small and big beels including Gajna are major sources of natural fish.
But this dry season 20 canals and beels including Gajna Beel have become almost waterless, he added.
Though there is some water in the canals of Gajna Beel, there are not enough fishes there. Fish crisis has appeared in all areas of the upazila.
Haider Ali, a fish buyer from Manikdir Village, said, at present there are not much fish in beels, canals and ponds. Only Pungas,  Tilapia, Silver Carp and Bata fishes farmed in the ponds are thinly arriving in haats and bazars.
Also some hilsas and Padma River fishes are seen in few haats and  bazars. But these are very pricy.
Abdul Malek, a van driver from Char Sujanagar Village, said, pond-farmed Pungas, which were earlier selling at Tk 100-110 per kg, is now selling at Tk Tk 150-180.
"It is not possible for low-income people like us to buy fish at the current market price," he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Shahjadpur Municipality Mayor Monir Akhter Khan Toru Lodi addressing a press conference at his office
10 shops burnt at Subarnachar
Six people found dead in four districts
Workshop on strategic communication concludes in Feni
Four get life term in double murder case in Jhenidah
100 illegal brick kilns eating croplands at Rupganj
Five killed in road mishaps in 4 dists
17 more contract corona in Rajshahi


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft