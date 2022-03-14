Dried beels, canals cause fish crisis at Sujanagar



A dried canal in Sujanagar Upazila. photo: observer

Fishermen are not getting fish in these water sources. Local markets are facing fish supply crisis. Thinly arriving fishes are selling at higher prices.

Dried conditions of canals and beels were confirmed by upazila fisheries office sources. Upazila Fisheries Officer Nur Kazmir Zaman Khan said, 20 canals and small and big beels including Gajna are major sources of natural fish.

But this dry season 20 canals and beels including Gajna Beel have become almost waterless, he added.

Though there is some water in the canals of Gajna Beel, there are not enough fishes there. Fish crisis has appeared in all areas of the upazila.

Haider Ali, a fish buyer from Manikdir Village, said, at present there are not much fish in beels, canals and ponds. Only Pungas, Tilapia, Silver Carp and Bata fishes farmed in the ponds are thinly arriving in haats and bazars.

Also some hilsas and Padma River fishes are seen in few haats and bazars. But these are very pricy.

Abdul Malek, a van driver from Char Sujanagar Village, said, pond-farmed Pungas, which were earlier selling at Tk 100-110 per kg, is now selling at Tk Tk 150-180.

"It is not possible for low-income people like us to buy fish at the current market price," he added.



PABNA, Mar 13: A total 20 canals and beels (small and big) including Gajna Beel in Sujanagar Upazila of the district have almost dried up.Fishermen are not getting fish in these water sources. Local markets are facing fish supply crisis. Thinly arriving fishes are selling at higher prices.Dried conditions of canals and beels were confirmed by upazila fisheries office sources. Upazila Fisheries Officer Nur Kazmir Zaman Khan said, 20 canals and small and big beels including Gajna are major sources of natural fish.But this dry season 20 canals and beels including Gajna Beel have become almost waterless, he added.Though there is some water in the canals of Gajna Beel, there are not enough fishes there. Fish crisis has appeared in all areas of the upazila.Haider Ali, a fish buyer from Manikdir Village, said, at present there are not much fish in beels, canals and ponds. Only Pungas, Tilapia, Silver Carp and Bata fishes farmed in the ponds are thinly arriving in haats and bazars.Also some hilsas and Padma River fishes are seen in few haats and bazars. But these are very pricy.Abdul Malek, a van driver from Char Sujanagar Village, said, pond-farmed Pungas, which were earlier selling at Tk 100-110 per kg, is now selling at Tk Tk 150-180."It is not possible for low-income people like us to buy fish at the current market price," he added.