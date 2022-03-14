Video
Monday, 14 March, 2022
Top Congress leaders at key meet over poll setback

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

NEW DELHI, Mar 13: Sonia Gandhi and other top party leaders - including Rahul Gandhi - are holding a key meeting of the Congress Working Committee over the setback the party has faced in five states in this season of assembly elections. The Congress lost Punjab to the AAP after months of infighting - the party managed to get just 18 of 117 assembly seats. Arvind Kejriwal's party won 92 seats.
In Uttar Pradesh, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had led the election campaign and attacks on the Yogi Adityanath government, the party won just two of 403 seats. The Congress fared poorly in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur also. Sunday's meeting is being attended by Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, Salman Khurshid, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among other leaders.
Ahead of the meeting, Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that "Rahul Gandhi should be the chief". "Rahul Gandhi should become the party chief. For nearly three decades, nobody from the Gandhi family has become prime minister or a minister. It is significant to understand that the Gandhi family is important for Congress' unity," the 70-year-old leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
On Saturday, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had rebuffed media reports that claimed that the Gandhis will offer to quit at the CWC meet.    -HT


