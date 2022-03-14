UK floats PM visit to Saudi as Russia sanctions bite

LONDON, Mar 13: Britain on Sunday defended lobbying Saudi Arabia to up its oil output as energy sanctions on Russia hit Western consumers, after the Gulf kingdom executed a record number of prisoners.

Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove did not deny a report in The Times on Saturday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to visit Riyadh this week.

The newspaper said Johnson will lobby Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to help offset the impact of the Ukraine-linked sanctions, after Britain and the United States said they were ending imports of Russian oil.

"We have to rely on oil from a number of countries, many of whose human rights records we don't approve of," Gove told Sky News, after Saudi Arabia said it had executed a record 81 people in one day.

"Saudi Arabia is a security partner of the United Kingdom. I think that there are human rights concerns. We're clear about those," he said.

"But we also recognise that at a time when the world is in a fragile situation, that diplomacy alongside clarity on human rights is important."

Contacted by AFP, a Downing Street spokesperson declined to elaborate on any travel plans by Johnson this week. He is due to host a defence summit with leaders of northern European countries on Tuesday. -AFP



