KU observes ‘Katka Tragedy Day’

KHULNA, Mar 13: The students, teachers and employees of Khulna University (KU) on Sunday observed the "Katka Tragedy Day", remembering the deceased students drowned in the Bay of Bengal.

On March 13 in 2004, nine students of Architecture Discipline of Khulna University and two students of the same discipline of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) drowned in the Bay of Bengal near Katka in the Sundarbans while taking bath during a picnic.

Marking the day, the KU authorities chalked out daylong programmes on the campus.

The programmes began with a mourning procession wearing black badges.

Led by KU Vice-Chancellor (VC) professor Dr Mahmud Hossain, the procession was brought out from Hadi premises and ended at Katka monument where wreaths were placed.

KU teachers association, different dormitories and disciplines also placed wreaths at the monument. Earlier, they observed one-minute silence in memory of the deceased students.

A doa mahfil will be held at the KU mosque after the Zuhor prayers.

Foods will be distributed among the orphans, a memorial meeting with candle light programme will be held at the academic building and a documentary will be screened in the evening. -BSS





