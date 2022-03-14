Palak urges BCL to act against drugs



NATORE, Mar 13: State Minister for Information and Communication Technologies Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday urged all Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) local leaders and activists to act against drugs, corruption and militancy."You should not be associated with terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption. You have to keep attention to build your campus clean and green," he said.The state minister was speaking as the chief guest in a conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Singra upazila unit, on the upazila court ground this noon with Singra Upazila Chhatra League President Khalid Hasan in the chair.Palak hoped that Bangladesh would be a knowledge-based country in 2041. President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Al-Nahean Khan Joy, its Acting General Secretary Lekhok Bhattacharjee, President and Secretary of Natore district Chhatra League Farhad Bin Aziz and Shariful Islam Shahin also spoke on the occasion. -BSS