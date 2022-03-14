Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Palak urges BCL to act against drugs

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Palak urges BCL to act against drugs

Palak urges BCL to act against drugs

NATORE, Mar 13: State Minister for Information and Communication Technologies Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday urged all Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) local leaders and activists to act against drugs, corruption and militancy.
"You should not be associated with terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption. You have to keep attention to build your campus clean and green," he said.
The state minister was speaking as the chief guest in a conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League, Singra upazila unit, on the upazila court ground this noon with Singra Upazila Chhatra League President Khalid Hasan in the chair.
Palak hoped that Bangladesh would be a knowledge-based country in 2041. President of Bangladesh Chhatra League Al-Nahean Khan Joy, its Acting General Secretary Lekhok Bhattacharjee, President and Secretary of Natore district Chhatra League Farhad Bin Aziz and Shariful Islam Shahin also spoke on the occasion.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CCC Mayor pays a courtesy call on Charge de Affaires of the Republic of Iraq
KU observes ‘Katka Tragedy Day’
Palak urges BCL to act against drugs
Fire at port city’s market, 30-40 shops gutted
Schoolgirl ‘kills herself after rape’
Rescued crocodile released back into the wild in Sundarban
Refugees are seen at the new centre for refugees arriving from Ukraine
Egypt executes seven over Islamist attacks: activists


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft