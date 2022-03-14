Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director

LONDON, MAR 13: Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a Chelsea director by the Premier League board, while Hyundai became the latest major sponsor to suspend their deal with the troubled club after the British government sanctioned the Russian billionaire.

Chelsea owner Abramovich was one of seven more oligarchs sanctioned this week by the UK following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The European champions have been placed under tough restrictions due to the sanctions on Abramovich.

Chelsea are unable to sign players, renew contracts or sell tickets to matches, with limits on the amount of money they are allowed to spend on travel to away games.

Now Premier League chiefs have taken action against Abramovich, who is described by the government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle despite his denials of any association.

"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a director of Chelsea Football Club," a Premier League statement said on Saturday.

"The board's decision does not impact on the club's ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government, which expires on May 31 2022."

Chelsea are already feeling the impact of the sanctions, with shirt sponsor Three suspending its £40 million deal.

Hyundai, Chelsea's sleeve sponsor, have become the second company to suspend their relationship with the club.

The South Korean car manufacturer had been Chelsea's "official global automotive partner" since 2018.

"Hyundai has become one of the strongest partners in football over the years and the company supports the sport to be a force for good," a Hyundai statement said on Saturday.

"Through our partnership with Chelsea FC, we are proud supporters of the players, the fans and grassroots football. -AFP











