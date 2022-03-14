Bangladesh take on Singapore today

Men's AHF Cup HockeyAfter a thumping victory over host Indonesia, favorite Bangladesh looking forward to continue their winning run as they face Singapore in their second Pool B match of the Men's AHF Cup Hockey scheduled to be held today (Monday) at the GBK Hockey Field in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The match kicks off at 3.45 pm (BST).

Ahead of the second match, the Bangladesh hockey team completed their training session today (Sunday) morning and all the players are well and fit for the match against Singapore, according to a message received here from Bangladesh Hockey Federation.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a winning start in the tournament as they beat host Indonesia by 7-2 goals in their tournament opening match.

Bangladesh are placed in the Pool B and will play their remaining two matches against Iran and Oman on March 15 and 17 respectively.

Bangladesh is the champion of the last three editions of this tournament and also looking forward to defend the title for the fourth occasion. Bangladesh are taking part in the tournament under Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy. This time Bangladesh are taking part in the tournament as the favorite.

The tournament is also the qualifying event for the next edition of the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh squad:

Goalkeepers: Biplob Kujur, Abu Sayeed Nippon; Defenders: Rezaul Karim Babu, Farhd Ahmed Shitul, Khorshedur Rahman, Ashraful Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Sohanur Rahman Sabuz; Midfielders: Sarwar Hossain, Fazle Hossain Rabbi, Naim Uddin, Prince Lal Samanta, Roman Sarkar; Forwards: Rasel Mahmud Jimmy, Milon Hossain, Pushkor Khisha Mimo, Arshad Hossain, Deen Islam Emon, Rakibul Hasan Roki(Jr), Mahabub Hossain. -BSS





