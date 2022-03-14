Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

One team to be relegated from DPL this season

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) cricket will be held with 11 teams in this season after Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club skipped the league.
This will be the first time after the 1991-92 season that the most coveted league will see 11 teams, instead of 12 participating for the trophy.
The most popular domestic cricket tournament will begin on March 15.
The first two editions of this league were held with 10 teams. Twelve teams have been participating in the league regularly since 1991-92. Prime Doleshwar, a three-time runner-up in the last five editions of the competition, are not participating in the league this time because of not being able to form their team properly.
Since Prime Doleshwar are not taking part in the league, they will be automatically relegated. This meant that only one team, instead of two, will be relegated from the league this season, said Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) member secretary Ali Hossain.
"Every year, two teams were relegated from the league as par the rules. Two new teams would emerge from the first division. Since this league is 11 teams, one team will be relegated this time. Prime Doleshwar has already relegated. However, two new teams will come to the Premier League in the next season," Ali Hossain said.
City Club and Rupganj cricketers have moved to the DPL from the first division cricket league this time. City Club became champions in the league while Rupganj were the runners-up.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Naomi Osaka's Indian Wells ends in tears
Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director
Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim
Nadal thwarts Korda to win Indian Wells opener
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record
Bangladesh take on Singapore today
One team to be relegated from DPL this season
India build lead in pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft