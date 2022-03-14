One team to be relegated from DPL this season

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) cricket will be held with 11 teams in this season after Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club skipped the league.

This will be the first time after the 1991-92 season that the most coveted league will see 11 teams, instead of 12 participating for the trophy.

The most popular domestic cricket tournament will begin on March 15.

The first two editions of this league were held with 10 teams. Twelve teams have been participating in the league regularly since 1991-92. Prime Doleshwar, a three-time runner-up in the last five editions of the competition, are not participating in the league this time because of not being able to form their team properly.

Since Prime Doleshwar are not taking part in the league, they will be automatically relegated. This meant that only one team, instead of two, will be relegated from the league this season, said Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) member secretary Ali Hossain.

"Every year, two teams were relegated from the league as par the rules. Two new teams would emerge from the first division. Since this league is 11 teams, one team will be relegated this time. Prime Doleshwar has already relegated. However, two new teams will come to the Premier League in the next season," Ali Hossain said.

City Club and Rupganj cricketers have moved to the DPL from the first division cricket league this time. City Club became champions in the league while Rupganj were the runners-up. -BSS















