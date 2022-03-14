Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India build lead in pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

BANGALORE, MAR 13: Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant hit a quickfire half-ton as India extended its second innings lead to a mammoth 342 on day two of the pink ball Test on Sunday.
The hosts reached 199 for five at dinner -- the second session break in the day-night Test -- in a fast-moving match in Bangalore.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed a five-wicket haul in the first session to bowl out Sri Lanka for 109 in response to India's first innings total of 252.
Shreyas Iyer, on 18, and Ravindra Jadeja, on 10, were at the crease after India lost half the side, including skipper Rohit Sharma for 46 and Virat Kohli for 13.  
The left-handed Pant raised his fifty in 28 balls -- a Test record for Indian batsmen -- but soon got caught and bowled to left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama, who has taken three wickets so far.
Rohit, who used his sweep and reverse sweep to good effect against the spinners, missed out on his fifty after being caught at long on while attempting a big hit off Dhananjaya de Silva.
He walked back as a huge roar erupted from a crowd welcoming Kohli, a former captain and star player for the local Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.
But Kohli -- who has not scored an international century since India's first ever day-night Test in November 2019, and made 23 in the first innings -- did not last long as he fell lbw to Jayawickrama.
The star batsman's Test average has fallen below 50 for the first time since 2017 and he has gone without a century for 73 international innings.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Naomi Osaka's Indian Wells ends in tears
Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director
Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim
Nadal thwarts Korda to win Indian Wells opener
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record
Bangladesh take on Singapore today
One team to be relegated from DPL this season
India build lead in pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft