Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:04 AM
Independence Day Volleyball

Navy, Air Force fight for trophy today

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Sports Reporter


The eight-day long Independence Day Volleyball Competition is set to end today (Monday) as Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force will engage in the trophy fight at 3:00 pm at National Volleyball Stadium, Purana Paltan in Dhaka.
The Navy boys secure the final with a 3-0 win over the holding runner-up Titas Club in the first semi-final while Bangladesh Air Force moved to the final overcoming Bangladesh Army in 3-0 sets in the second semi-final.
The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank and Senior Vice-President of Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) Mohammed Younus will hand over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the prize-giving programme.
Earlier the Independence Day Volleyball meet began on 7 March at the same venue.
A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, played the Independence Day competition. The Group-A teams were Power Development Board (PDB), Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Jail and Bangladesh Navy while the Group-B teams were Titas Club, Bangladesh Air Force, Bangladesh Police and Bangladesh Ansar.
The PDB team was the defending champion while Titas Club was the runner-up. Bangladesh Navy was the third placer.
The champion team will be awarded Taka 40,000 while the runner-up team will receive Taka 30,000 and the third placing team will get Taka 20,000. The best players in three categories will be recognised as well.







