Monday, 14 March, 2022
Archery team off to Bangkok

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM

A sixteen-member of Bangladesh archery team left for Bangkok on Sundayto take part in the 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 scheduled to be held from March 14-19 at Phuket, a rain forested, mountainous island in the Andaman Sea of Thailand.
A Thai Airways flight, carrying the 16-member Bangladesh archery team, left Dhaka for Bangkok at 1.40 pm.
The archery team is expected to reach in Phuket from Bangkok today (Monday) morning.
Some 35 archers from recurve men's event, 24 archers of recurve women's event, 33 archers of compound men's event and 23 archers of compound women's event from twelve countries of Asia continent will compete in the six-day meet.
Garman-born Bangladesh's archery team head coach Martin Frederick however, will leave Dhaka for Phuket on Monday (March 14) by Qatar Airways due to unavoidable circumstances. Bangladesh archery team - Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Ram Krishno Shaha and Sagor Islam (recurve men's), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nisha (recurve women's), Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Mithu Rahman, Sohel Rana, Himi Bachar (compound men's), Roksana Akter and Shamoly Roy (compound women's).
Team's officials: Mohammad Anisur Rahman (team manager), Martin Frederick (head coach), Mohammad Ziaul Haque (trainer), Mohammad Hasan (trainer).     -BSS


