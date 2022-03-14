Overseas players of DPL in this season

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will see the presence of the overseas players this year after two seasons.

In the previous two editions, the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) did not allow the clubs to recruit foreign cricketers. This time they have allowed the clubs to play one foreign player. Almost all the clubs have used the opportunity.

However, except Abahani, Mohammedan and Shinepukur, the other clubs are not bringing famous cricketers. Najibullah Zadran of Afghanistan will play the first three matches of the league for Abahani.

The reigning champions of the league have also included Indian Test cricketer Hanuma Vihari in the squad. However, he will be able to join the team only after the end of the ongoing Sri Lanka series.

Mohammedan has formed a big budget team this time, recruiting the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar though they didn't get those players due to their national commitment. If they can move to the Super League, they may get the service of those players.

The club did not skimp on recruiting foreigner players also. They have taken Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez. Shinepukur Cricket Club has added Sikandar Raja.

Ashok Menaria has come to play in DPL on behalf of Khelaghor. The cricketer from Rajasthan, India has played for the club before. He played for Rajasthan in IPL from 2011 to 2013.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have included former Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool in the team. The 33-year-old Jammu and Kashmir cricketer played two consecutive matches for the Gazi Group cricketers in the Dhaka League earlier. He played the only ODI for India in Mirpur in 2014. He played the only T20 in 2017 against England.

Prime Bank and Legends of Rupganj have confidence in old foreign players. Prime Bank is bringing Uttar Pradesh batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran this time while Rupganj roped in Chirag Janike of Gujarat.

Rupganj Tigers and City Club, who moved to the DPL from the first division, could not bring in big name players. City Club recruited left-arm spinner Khalid Osman from Pakistan. Although he is good at bowling, Khalid can also bat a

little.

Besides, Rupganj have brought India's Baba Aparajit in the team. Baba played for India in the 2012 Under-19 World Cup. The Tamil Nadu batting all- rounder has scored 3241 runs and taken 51 wickets in 85 List A matches.

Brothers Union and Gazi Group have not been able to confirm the foreign cricketers yet. The Brothers will include foreign cricketers in the midst of the league. Gazi Group are talking to an Indian and a Pakistani cricketer. -BSS







