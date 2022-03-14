Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ICC Women\'s Cricket World Cup 2022

Tigresses engage with Pakistan eyeing maiden WC win

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Sports Reporter

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022
Tigresses engage with Pakistan eyeing maiden WC win

Tigresses engage with Pakistan eyeing maiden WC win

Bangladesh and Pakistan Women's Cricket teams will lock horns today in the 12th match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022.
The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.
Tigresses slip their first ever World Cup win on March 5 against South Africa. Wrapping up Proteas on 207, Bangladesh failed to chase and conceded a 32-run defeat although girls in Red and Green did well with the bat in the warm-ups. They however, were succumbed to New Zealand in the following match.
Pakistan on the contrary, conceded a massive 107-run trounce against India followed by couple of close defeats against Australia and South Africa. Aussies won by three runs and Proteas by one wicket.
Both the table quenchers therefore, are desperate to get back the winning spree.
The two sides engaged in the warm-up of the event, where Pakistan came out victorious by seven runs. No big score came from any of Pakistan batters. Javeria Khan and skipper Bismah Maroof were the two leading scorer with 44 and 32 runs respectively. Ritu Moni and Fariha Trishna scalped three wickets each. Bangladesh were bowled out for 194 runs in the 42nd over although Pargana Pnikey was equal to the task and got out on 71 off 95.
Any of Sharmin Akther Supta, captain Nigar Sulnata Jyoti, Shamima Sultana and Rumana Ahmed need to play at least couple of big knocks to post a good total on the board.
Bangladesh are very strong with the ball. Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fariha Trishna, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Lata Mondal are right on the money in previous matches.
From Pakistan's point of view, Javeria, Bismah, Nida Dhar, Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz are proven performer though they have been struggling to perform now.
Among the previous five meets Tigresses won three times against Pakistan and conceded two defeats.
Tigresses however, will take on West Indies tomorrow, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27 in their next respective clashes.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Naomi Osaka's Indian Wells ends in tears
Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director
Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim
Nadal thwarts Korda to win Indian Wells opener
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record
Bangladesh take on Singapore today
One team to be relegated from DPL this season
India build lead in pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft