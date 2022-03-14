

Tigresses engage with Pakistan eyeing maiden WC win

The match will kick start at 4:00am (BST) at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Tigresses slip their first ever World Cup win on March 5 against South Africa. Wrapping up Proteas on 207, Bangladesh failed to chase and conceded a 32-run defeat although girls in Red and Green did well with the bat in the warm-ups. They however, were succumbed to New Zealand in the following match.

Pakistan on the contrary, conceded a massive 107-run trounce against India followed by couple of close defeats against Australia and South Africa. Aussies won by three runs and Proteas by one wicket.

Both the table quenchers therefore, are desperate to get back the winning spree.

The two sides engaged in the warm-up of the event, where Pakistan came out victorious by seven runs. No big score came from any of Pakistan batters. Javeria Khan and skipper Bismah Maroof were the two leading scorer with 44 and 32 runs respectively. Ritu Moni and Fariha Trishna scalped three wickets each. Bangladesh were bowled out for 194 runs in the 42nd over although Pargana Pnikey was equal to the task and got out on 71 off 95.

Any of Sharmin Akther Supta, captain Nigar Sulnata Jyoti, Shamima Sultana and Rumana Ahmed need to play at least couple of big knocks to post a good total on the board.

Bangladesh are very strong with the ball. Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fariha Trishna, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Lata Mondal are right on the money in previous matches.

From Pakistan's point of view, Javeria, Bismah, Nida Dhar, Diana Baig and Aliya Riaz are proven performer though they have been struggling to perform now.

Among the previous five meets Tigresses won three times against Pakistan and conceded two defeats.

Tigresses however, will take on West Indies tomorrow, India on March 22, Australia on March 25 and England on March 27 in their next respective clashes.















