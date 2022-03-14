IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds business development confce

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised Business Development Conference of Rajshahi Zone on March 10, 2022 at Victoria Convention Hall in the city.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank addressed the conference virtually as Chief Guest.

Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director of the Bank addressed as special guest. Md. Altaf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Senior Executive Vice President, A S M Rezaul Karim, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan and Miftah Uddin, Executive Vice Presidents and Khaled Mahmud Raihan, Senior Vice President also addressed the programme.

Md. Mizanur Rahman Mizi, Head of Rajshahi Zone presided over the function. Head of branches & sub-branch in-charges under the zone attended the conference.