

SBL inks deal with RRF for disbursement of agricultural investment

Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO, Standard Bank and Philip Biswas, Founder and Executive Director, RRF signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.

Md. TouhidulAlam Khan,Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO;M. Latif Hasan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO; Mohammad Idrich, Head of Agriculture and Rural Investment Division; Shubir Kumar Mondal, Manager, Jashore Branch from Standard Bank; and MS.Pinku Rita Biswas, Co-Founder and Deputy Executive Director and Sonjoy Saha, Deputy Director (Finance and Accounts) from RRF were also present.











To boost up the rural economy of Bangladesh and reach the investment facility to the door step of actual farmers in remote area, Standard Bank Ltd (SBL) has recently taken a remarkable step by signing an agreement with reputed microfinance organization such as Rural Reconstruction Foundation (RRF)for disbursement of agricultural investment of Tk.500.00 million, says a press release.Khondoker Rashed Maqsood, Managing Director and CEO, Standard Bank and Philip Biswas, Founder and Executive Director, RRF signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations.Md. TouhidulAlam Khan,Additional Managing Director, CRO and CAMLCO;M. Latif Hasan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO; Mohammad Idrich, Head of Agriculture and Rural Investment Division; Shubir Kumar Mondal, Manager, Jashore Branch from Standard Bank; and MS.Pinku Rita Biswas, Co-Founder and Deputy Executive Director and Sonjoy Saha, Deputy Director (Finance and Accounts) from RRF were also present.