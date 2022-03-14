

Bengal Commercial Bank celebrates its 1st anniversary

Morshed Alam MP, Chairman of Bengal Group of Industries attended the anniversary program of the Bank as chief guest held at the Bank's Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka, says a press release.

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the ceremony while Tahsan Khan, popular artist and Brand Ambassador of the Bank also attended.

Directors of the Bank along with Advisor, Deputy Managing Director and other high officials of the Bank were present in the anniversary program.

All the branches of Bank have also celebrated the day respectively with their valuable customers.













