Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:03 AM
Home Business

Banking Events

SIBL receives Bangladesh Innovation Award

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) received Bangladesh Innovation Award-2022 in the category of "Best Innovation- Finance Innovation in Banks" by Bangladesh Innovation Conclave at a ceremony held at Le Meridien recently, says a press release.
Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, received the award from Salman F Rahman, MP, prime minister adviser on Private Industry and Investment.  Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director of SIBL and Md. Akmal Hossain, EVP and Head of International Division, were also present on the occasion.
SIBL received this award for innovating International Insta Remit (Money in Minutes), an outward remittance product which makes money transfer easier and safer from Bangladesh to over 200+ countries & territories through Western Union under the purview of Bangladesh Bank. International Insta Remit is a unique money transfer service comprising Insta Edu Remit (Student File facility), Insta Family Remit (Family remittance facility) and Insta Medi Remit (Medical File facility).


