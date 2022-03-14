France to cull millions more poultry as bird flu flares

PARIS, March 13: France will drastically step up the culling of chickens, ducks and other poultry to contain a bird flu outbreak worse than last winter's, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

It is the fourth major flu epidemic for French poultry farms since 2015, mainly in the country's southwest, home to the lucrative yet controversial foie gras liver pate.

By wiping out the populations where the virus is spreading, officials hope to shorten the outbreak and prevent it from reaching other poultry-raising regions.

Over four million birds had already been culled this year before the outbreak spread to western France over the past two weeks, especially the Vendee department along the Atlantic coast.

The Vendee is considered "strategic" by the ministry because many farms raise birds exclusively for breeding, so clearing the latest virus from the zone is key "for a recovery of activities once it has been sanitised."






