Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:03 AM
Stocks rise for 4th running day on fresh stakes

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Correspondent

Stocks continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day on the Sunday as investors emboldened the resent regulatory moves took fresh stakes pulling the indices further up in both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) recently lowered the circuit breaker limit to 2.0 per cent from 10 per cent effective, meaning a stock price cannot fall more than 2.0 per cent in a single day.
Apart from lowering the circuit breaker limit, the regulator ordered an investment of Tk 1.0 billion into the stock market from the stabilisation fund in order to ensure higher liquidity in the market.
The DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE advanced 97 points, or 1.46 per cent, to 6,765 at the close of the trading. In the last four days, the index added 309 points.
However, the turnover on the DSE fell by 6 per cent to Tk 998 crore, from Tk 1,061 crore on the prevous day. At the DSE, 273 stocks advanced, 87 declined and 20 remained unchanged.
Beximco Ltd remained as the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 72 crore changing hands followed by Bangladesh Building Systems, BDCOM Online, Dragon Sweater and Spinning, and Orion Pharmaceuticals.
S Alam Cold Rolled Steels topped the gainers' list that rose 9.92 per cent followed by BDCOM Online, Reliance First Mutual Fund, Shurwid Industries, and Advent Pharmaceuticals.
United Insurance shed mostly that dropped 5.19 per cent followed by Libra Infusion, Tamijuddin Textiles, Linde Bangladesh, and Anwar Galvanizing.
On the CSE, the lead index CASPI, advanced 238 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 19,799 at the end of the day. Among the 293 traded stocks, 211 rose, 65 fell and 17 remained the same.


