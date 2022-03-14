Video
Private jets soar past global pandemic, oil price woes

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

GENEVA, March 13: Airlines may find themselves swept up in unprecedented turbulence -- with air travel shunned over climate concerns, plagued by pandemic shutdowns and soaring oil prices -- but for private jet operators, business is booming.
The appeal of private jets has taken off since the start of the pandemic, amid fear of catching Covid-19 and as widespread cancellations and stringent measures have turned flying commercial into a logistics headache.
"The impact of Covid really forced people to look elsewhere for their travel needs," said Philippe Scalabrini, who heads the southern European division of the international private aviation company VistaJet.
"Anyone who can afford it wants an entire plane at their disposal," he told AFP, adding that "private aviation, as whole, has had an incredible surge of demand over the past two years."
Numbers from air traffic regulator Eurocontrol appear to confirm that.
It found that private air travel nearly doubled its global market share between 2019 and 2021, when it stood at 12 percent.
Standing inside the newest addition to the VistaJet fleet, the Global 7500 built by Canadian business jet maker Bombardier, Scalabrini showed off what air travel can look like in that exclusive market.
Abord the luxury plane, costing a whopping $72 million (65 million euros), clients can enjoy plush cream-coloured leather chairs, a large double bed, and wine tasting.
To limit jet lag, the cabin pressure can be better regulated than on commercial flights, allowing clients to sleep as soundly "as at their cabin in Saint-Moritz", the chic Alpine ski resort, Scalabrini said.
And their pets can travel in luxury as well, with toys and treats on demand.
With annual contracts starting at 500,000 euros ($550,000), VistaJet's target audience includes wealthy individuals and business leaders, with growing numbers from the tech sector.
"Obviously we see the evolution of clients following the macro-trends we see in the world," Scalabrini said.    AFP


