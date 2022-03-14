World to get Bangladesh made gold bars

The world will get 'Made in Bangladesh' gold bars and ornaments as the jewellery industry will achieve competitive export capacity under the leadership of Sayem Sobhan Anvir, President of Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) and Managing Director of Bashundhara Group.

This was said by former central president of BAJUS Dr Dilip Kumar Roy at the Chattogram Divisional Conference-2022 of the organisation at the Officers Club adjacent to MA Aziz Stadium at the port city on Sunday.

"Sayem Sobhan Anvir, incumbent president of BAJUS and managing director of Asia's largest industrial conglomerate Bashundhara Group, is working with a vision to develop the country's gold industry. He is establishing gold refinery with an investment of Tk 12, 500 crore. The world will get a gold bar written Made in Bangladesh," he said.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for formulating a gold policy, he said, "Bengalis were rich in gold industry. Due to lack of state policy, this industry sank into oblivion. We were treated as businessmen associated with black market despite investment worth thousands of crores of taka.

Banks would not give us loans. Now, the policy is in place and we can do business with dignity. The new BAJUS president has taken initiative to establish a gold bank. We will get loan from that bank."

About contribution of BAJUS, he said gold traders need to be members of the organisation to come under a discipline and facilities.

"The BAJUS members will get loans, gold bars and government facilities. The association will stand beside them at any critical time. The leaders of each district and upazila will have to form full committees. Finally, we will hold a central conference."

The conference was presided over by Mrinal Kanti Dhar, President of BAJUS Chattogram unit. BAJUS Central Vice Presidents Gulzar Ahmed and Md Anwar Hossain attended the function as the special guests.

Vice President of Chattogram unit of BAJUS Sudhir Ranjan Banik also spoke on the programme. General Secretary of Chattogram District Pranab Saha delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, BAJUS Jashore President Rakibul Islam Chowdhury, BAJUS Deputy Manager Sirajul Islam, organisation's Joint Secretary Kajal Banik and Hiranmoy Dhar were also present on the occasion.













