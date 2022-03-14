Video
Monday, 14 March, 2022
New smartphone OPPO A76 launched

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The leading global smart device brand OPPO on Sunday launched another stylish and powerful smartphone from its A series -the OPPO A76 -in the Bangladeshi market to empower the smartphone users and elevate their lives.
Available in two stylish colors - Glowing Black and Glowing Blue, OPPO A76 offers a series of innovative and powerful features, all at only BDT 19990. This phone is now available at all the outlets and online marketplaces, says a press release.
OPPO A76 is powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon 680 and gives users the versatility and power for extended gaming and multimedia performance.
The device optimized for a faster and smoother user experience than previous generations. It powered up with 6GB+128GB, delivering smoother performance even after long periods of use, as well as more room to fit photos, videos, and other files. And it also supports a 5GB RAM Expansion feature and 256 GB ROM Expendable feature, which greatly optimizes phone storage.
The device is equipped with 33W SuperVOOC charging technology and a 5000mAh long-lasting battery, which can charge the phone to 55% battery in only 30 minutes and 2 hours of You-tube watch for 5-minute charge.
With such power, the device usage of the A76 shall require no interruptions whatsoever. Moreover, it features a 6.56-inch 90Hz Color-rich punch hole display, taking the viewing experience a few notches higher. Weighing about 189g with a dimension of 164.4mm X 75.7mm X 8.4mm, the device will feel as comfortable as ever. The 720 x 1612 pixels display accounts for a seamless movie experience.


