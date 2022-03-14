No legal barrier for Delta Life’s administrator till Apr 10

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) cleared the way of keeping an administrator in Delta Life Insurance Company Limited till April 10, upholding a stay on a High Court order.

A three-member Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order on Sunday. Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan stood in favour of the writ petitioner in the hearing.

The High Court order declaring illegal the appointment of an administrator to the company, will remain stayed and the court asked Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) to file a regular appeal against that by this time.

The High Court on January 6 announced the IRDA's decision of suspending Delta Life Insurance board of directors and appointment of an administrator, illegal.

The IRDA appealed against the High Court verdict and the Appellate Division Chamber Judge stayed the judgment sending the matter to the apex court full bench for further hearing.

IRDA had suspended the board of directors of Delta Life Insurance and appointed an administrator on February 11, 2021, over different allegations. But a writ was filed against the IRDA decision, by the suspended board of directors. BSS















