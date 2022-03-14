Video
Premier Bank awards Women Entrepreneurs

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Limited celebrated International Women's Day 2022 by arranging an elegant award ceremony to honor the success of women entrepreneurs at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel last Thursday, says a press release.
Md. Obaidul Hoque, Executive Director, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank graced the occasion as Chief Guest along with  Muhammed Ali, Honorable Advisor to The Premier Bank Limited.  Md. Jaker Hossain, General Manager, SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank also attended the event as Special Guest while  M. Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director & CEO of The Premier Bank Limited presided over the program.
The SME Women Entrepreneurs Award recipients were Ms. Jahanara Begum, Suntex International in the category of Trading; Ms. Sharmin Akter, Material Handling Solution in the category of Service; Ms. Saria Hossain, Knots Logistics Limited in the category of Service.
Ms. Liza Fahmida, Deputy General Manager, Rozina Akhter Mostafi, Deputy General Manager and Afsana Choudhury, Deputy Director of Bangladesh Bank also attended the ceremony along with  Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Banani Branch,  Shamsuddin Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Motijheel Branch,  Shahed Sikandar, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Gulshan Branch,  Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer (CBO),  Syed Abul Hashem, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO),  Mohammed Imtiaz Uddin, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of SME & Agriculture Loan Division,  Md. Tareq Uddin, Executive Vice President and Head of Brand Marketing and Communications along with other bank high officials and women entrepreneurs were also present at the ceremony.
Md. Obaidul Hoque in his speech thanked Premier Bank for the initiative to honor women entrepreneurs and said that half our country's population are women and it is not possible to develop the national economy without accounting for their contributions. He also said that to further increase the contribution of women entrepreneurs to the economy, everyone must come forward in support of the governments initiatives and programs.
Muhammad Ali stated in his speech that the contribution of women entrepreneurs in sustainable economic development is imperative. He stated that in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the incorporation of SME within Industry Policy in 2010 allowed the success of women entrepreneurs and SME businesses to realize the Golden Bengal envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
M. Reazul Karim said in his speech that Premier Bank has continued to fund and carry out various SME activities in accordance to the regulations of SME financing and guidance provided by Bangladesh Bank. We are trying to drive growth and profits while spurring positive social change by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises owned by women.


