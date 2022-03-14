Jamuna Oil okays 120pc cash dividend at 46th AGM

Video
Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, March 13: Jamuna Oil Company Limited (JOCL) approved 120 percent cash dividend, audited financial statements and other agendas for the fiscal year 2020-21.
The approval was given at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held on the digital platform on Saturday, with ABM Azad NDC, Chairman (Secretary) of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and Chairman of JOCL Board of Directors in the chair.
The meeting was attended by Director of the Board, Shankar Prasad Dev (Independent Director), Former Additional Secretary, Director (Finance), Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Samsuddoha (Independent Director), Former Joint Secretary and Director (Marketing), Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Khalid Ahmed, Director (Marketing) Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, Molla Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Secretary, Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Shakil Ahmed, Deputy Secretary, Department of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Sheikh Mohammad Belayet hosen, And Mineral Resources Division-Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Mohammad Hasanuzzaman (Director), Director and Managing Director, Gias Uddin Ansari and Company Secretary Masudul Islam.


