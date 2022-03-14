

'ADR, UN convention important to solve int'l trade dispute

The webinar on "Alternative Dispute Resolution and International Sale of Goods: Time to Benefit from CISG?" was organized by Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) jointly with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) - Regional Centre for Asia and the Pacific (RCAP) via Zoom Thursday last.

International speakers spoke about the CISG and Uniform Sale Law, including benefits of dispute resolution along with the regional perspectives while National speakers shared their views regarding the CISG and ADR perspectives in Bangladesh. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) was the Moderator of the Webinar.

BIAC Board Chairman Mahbubur Rahman, who is also the President of International Chamber of Commerce-Bangladesh, in his closing remarks expressed the view that the country will greatly benefit from adopting the CISG Convention as it provides a uniform regime for out of court dispute settlement for international sale of goods which will introduce greater certainty in commercial transactions.

Substantive findings of this Webinar will be forwarded to the respective authorities of the Bangladesh Government for their review and favourable consideration, he further stated.

BIAC Chief Executive Officer Kaiser A. Chowdhury in his welcome address, stated that hosting such a Webinar should lead us to take the initiative to establish an efficient framework for dispute resolution and work to ensure that the Bangladesh Government considers this Convention in order to improve Supply Chain Management efficiency and boost the usage of ADR.

Ms. Athita Komindr, Head of UNCITRAL RCAP, Republic of Korea also delivered Welcome Address on behalf of her organisation and provided an overview of UNCITRAL's mandate on furthering the progressive harmonization and modernization of international trade and commercial law, how the UNCITRAL RCAP promotes UNCITRAL's mandate to public and private stakeholders in the approximately 60 jurisdictions that it serves, and regional developments pertaining to the CISG.

UNCITRAL RCAP Legal Officer Luca Castellani discussed the basic features of the CISG, stressing its flexibility and ability to adjust to supervening circumstances. Noting the economic importance of export of manufactured goods, he invited Bangladesh to consider adoption of the Convention to increase governance and legal predictability in cross-border supply chains and to reduce transaction costs. He added that such step could significantly contribute to post-pandemic economic recovery.

Ms. Sherlin Tung, Partner, Withersworldwide, Hong Kong, Md. Ahsan Ullah, Former Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank, Rizwan Rahman, President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry Barrister Shafayat Ullah, Head of Mutual Trust Bank Group Legal Affairs Division,

Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Professor, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), the Moderated the Webinar while Asif S. Bhuiyan, Assistant Counsel of BIAC hosted the Webinar. The Programme was streamed Live on the Facebook Page of BIAC. The daily Bonik Barta was the media partner of the event.









