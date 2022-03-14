Samsung Galaxy S22 gets record-breaking pre-orders

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series have reached a record high as the pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series have more than doubled those of the Galaxy S21 series. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has driven more than 60% of sales so far.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will break the rules with unmatched Nightography and AI advancements, which will provide the users with the feel of the best photos and videos on a Galaxy device, says a press release.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra also marks a new chapter for smartphones by combining the creative power of the S series with the S Pen-enabled productivity experience previously only available on the Galaxy Note.

Md. Muyeedur Rahman, Head of Mobile, Samsung Mobile, said in this regard, "Samsung believes in combining cutting-edge technology with latest innovations to offer top-notch performance to the smartphone users. Our latest Galaxy S22 series is testimony to that. That's why, pre-orders for this series have surpassed all our previous records."

The Galaxy S22+ & S22 Ultra are currently available in the local market with exciting offers. To know more, keep an eye on Samsung Bangladesh's social media page and website.







