Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 14 March, 2022, 5:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Now restaurants may have to run after TCB trucks!

Published : Monday, 14 March, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Restaurant owners have demanded supply of essentials at discount rates through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) in the wake of soaring price hike to keep food price to customers at affordable level.
They said excessive price hikes have put their business at risk of folding. The demand for buying through TCB came from a meeting of the central executive committee of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA) at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB) on Saturday.
With BROA president Osman Gani, the meeting was addressed by secretary general of the organization Imran Hasan, vice presidents Shah Sultan Khokon, M Rezaul Karim Sarkar Robin, chief adviser and former president Ruhul Amin, first joint secretary general Firoz Alam Sumon, organizing secretary Syed Mohammad Andalib, treasurer Taufiqul Islam Khan and other members.
The business leaders said restaurant operators are experiencing the toughest times of their lives since starting business. Before they could even overcome the financial losses from Covid-19, the current price hikes have come as a double shock.
"Now abnormal price hike of essential commodities has emerged as a big disaster for the business", said BROA secretary general Imran Hasan.
Many restaurants are now closing, he said adding that even after such a rise in prices for their business inputs, menu prices at the hotel and restaurants have not been increased.
He also said wages of employees, and overall operation costs, have increased many-folds. In such a grim situation, he said the move by the government to raise gas and water tariffs will further escalate their costs
He demanded the government to reduce the existing 5 percent value added tax (VAT) in their sector to 3 percent, and other taxes to be capped at 5 percent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds business development confce
SBL inks deal with RRF for disbursement of agricultural investment
Bengal Commercial Bank celebrates its 1st anniversary
SIBL receives Bangladesh Innovation Award
France to cull millions more poultry as bird flu flares
Stocks rise for 4th running day on fresh stakes
Private jets soar past global pandemic, oil price woes
World to get Bangladesh made gold bars


Latest News
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Iran says fires missiles on 'Israeli sites' in Iraq's Arbil
EC wants to hold participatory elections: CEC
Govt decides to lift import duties on edible oil, sugar; gazette Monday
Statements of BNP secretary general liken ‘Mister Wisecracker’: Hasan
American journalist shot dead in Ukraine
Saudi Arabia carries out mass execution of 81 inmates
Anti-war protesters arrested in Russia
Youth killed in Noakhali bike accident
US, China to discuss Ukraine on Monday
Most Read News
BCL factional clash leaves 5 injured at JnU
More than 2.6 million flee Ukraine war: UN
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Gatco graft case: Charge framing hearing against Khaleda May 10
Death of 2 children: DGDA seeks explanation from Beximco
3 youths killed over Facebook status on woman in Gazipur
Russia engineers inspect seized Ukraine nuclear plant
Muktijoddha SKC returns to winning way
9 killed in attack on Ukraine military base
Russian forces attack on evacuation convoy, kill 7 civilians
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft