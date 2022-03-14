PHP launches Proton X-50 'talking car'



PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (with beard) launching talking car 'Proton X-50' at the PHP Automobiles factory in the Nayabazar area of Halishahar in Chittagong city late on Saturday.

The car was unveiled at a glittering ceremony at the PHP Automobiles factory in the Nayabazar area of Halishahar in Chittagong city late on Saturday.

This SUV (sport utility vehicle) category car can do auto parking after being ordered verbally by the user. It can turn on AC itself when ordered by voice comment. It can perform multiple activities including sunroof and window opening. It now surpasses the Proton X-70 in terms of features. This car has all the modern additions of the world.

Chairman of PHP Family Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman presided over the function. Welcoming remarks were made by Mohammad Akhtar Parvez, Managing Director, PHP Automobiles. The Chairman of PHP Family inaugurated the Proton X-50 by handing over a key to his wife Tahmina Rahman.

Speaking on the occasion the founding chairman of PHP Family Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, "This country of Bangabandhu has turned from a golden Bengal to a diamond Bengal today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina progress of development has started in this country moving fast.

"We have started making cars in the country. Our car is running on our road today. With the cooperation of all, the PHP family will become the best industrial organization in the country in the future. All of you need prayers and cooperation for this."

Managing Director of PHP family Akhtar Parvez thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking various effective steps with timely policy by formulating various policies in the automobile sector. He thanked all concerned including NBR. He also thanked all the ministers and secretaries of the government including the industry minister.

The guests in their speeches praised the PHP family for creating the car market and said that the PHP family is playing a unique role in the development of the industry in the country.

Computer scientist and educationist Dr Mohammad Kaikobad, Chairman of ATN Bangla and ATN News Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, Spokesperson of Proton Malaysia Badlishah bin Abdul Hafeez, Sajjadanshin Syed Azhar Ali Nizami of Nizam Uddin Auliya Dargah of Delhi and Syed Saifuddin Alviz of Maizbhandar Darbar Sharif Fathikchari were present on the occasion.

The journey of PHP Automobiles started in 2017 with the slogan 'Our cars on our roads'. In addition to this a sophisticated talking car named Proton X-50 has been added this time.







