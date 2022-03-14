BGMEA, AAFA to work for boosting BD RMG access to US



AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar (5th from left) and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan (5th from right) pose with their team members during a MoU singing event in Washington, Dec Friday.

AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar and BGMEA President Faruque Hassan signed the MoU in Washington, DC during the annual AAFA Executive Summit convened by the AAFA Board of Directors and industry leadership, says a press release.

As per the MoU, the AAFA will support Bangladesh in promoting its trade interests in the US market, especially advocating for the withdrawal of GSP suspension to recognise the progress made in the local industry in the area of workplace safety, workers well-being and environmental sustainability, it added.

The BGMEA delegation, led by its president, included BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib and Vidiya Amrit Khan, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Foreign Mission Cell Shams Mahmud and Director of Mahmud Group Gazi Mahbubul Aalm.

The two groups will explore opportunities and work together to increase trade access for Bangladesh to the US market, improve purchasing practices, build on the great work already done by the Bangladeshi industry on sustainability, and expand the strong partnership between the US and the Bangladeshi industry.

"Together, we aim to unlock the potential of Bangladesh's RMG sector by enhancing competitiveness through building capacities and embracing innovations and technologies, and facilitating trade access to the US market. We also aim to develop joint programmes that train workers and mid- and top-management, explore new CSR initiatives to support the well-being of the workers and communities, and more," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.

"AAFA's comprehensive work ensures the continued success and growth of the global apparel and footwear industry, its suppliers, and its customers. With this in mind, agreements with strategic partners around the world help reduce trade barriers, encourage sharing of ESG best practices, and promote innovation on behalf of our members," said AAFA President and CEO Steve Lamar.

"Today's collaboration marks increased capacity building to support joint practices and training to advance supply chain sustainability, expand trade opportunities, improve the buyer-supplier partnership."

As per the understanding, the AAFA will support Bangladesh in promoting its trade interests in the US market, especially advocating for the withdrawal of GSP suspension to recognise the progress made in the local industry in the area of workplace safety, workers' well-being and environmental sustainability.

AAFA, a trusted public policy and political voice of the apparel and footwear industry, will also work closely with BGMEA to advocate for improved trade preferences and programs between the United States and Bangladesh.

AAFA, which represents more than 1,000 world famous name brands, retailers, and manufacturers, along with BGMEA will pursue to improve the partnership between buyers and suppliers through responsible purchasing practices.

They will also work collaboratively on capacity building to cut time and cost, to make supply chain more sustainable, via developing joint programs to train workers and mid/top management, and a special collaboration with BGMEA Center for Innovation, Efficiency & OSH, and a collaborative arrangement between the Parties and BGMEA University of Fashion & Technology (BUFT).





