FAO to help BD in science-based agriculture



UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director General Qu Dongyu (2nd from right) accompanied among others by Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque (2nd from left) visits a farm at Bahuriachala and Koltia villages under Sadar Upazila, in Gazipur District on Saturday.

He said this while visiting fish hatcheries and poultry farms and Boro paddy field at Bahuriachala and Koltia villages under Sadar Upazila, in Gazipur District, according to a press release.

Bangladesh Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam, Additional Secretary Ruhul Amin Talukder, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) Executive Director Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, FAO ADG Jong-Jin Kim, Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) Conference Secretary Sridhar Dharmapuri and FAO Bangladesh's Country Representative Robert Simpson were present, among others, on the occasion.

During his visit, the FAO director general talked with farmers and listened to their problems.

Sharing his own experience, Qu Dongyu said he was born in a Chinese village and he was brought up in village. He hoped Bangladesh would be developed within 10-15 years as like as China.

Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque said the government is making strides to have all agricultural production including paddy cultivation, fisheries and poultry farming in the scientific and modern way to make agricultural works profitable.

"We are making efforts to turn Bangladesh into poverty- hunger-free Sonar Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

He added works are underway as the National Board of Revenue (NBR) includes poultry, fisheries and dairy industries in agriculture farm category instead of industry sector.











