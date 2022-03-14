Banks asked to open LCs for commodity imports at zero margins

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked scheduled banks to charge margins at a minimum rate against opening of letters of credits (LC) for import of kitchen commodities amid sharp increase in prices of such commodities ahead of the month of Ramadan.

The BB even allowed banks to open LC in zero margin based on bank-customer relationship. The central bank on Thursday issued a directive to the managing directors and chief executives of all the schedule banks to prevent price hikes and to keep kitchen market stable ahead of Ramadan.

BB said prices of import-dependent kitchen commodities have been on the rise due to different unsystematic post-coronavirus issues. The month of Ramadan will begin in the first week of April.

The central bank asked the banks to keep minimum margins against LCs opened for importing commodities, including edible oil, chickpea, lentil, onion, gram, spices, dates, fruits and sugar.

As demand for kitchen items increases sharply every year during the Ramadan, the central bank issued the letter to the scheduled banks as part of its measures to ensure adequate supply of these items during Ramadan.

The instruction came into force immediately after issuance of the circular and will remain valid till May 10, 2021, the BB said. The prices of most of the commodities witnessed a sharp rise in the local market in recent times.

Traders continued to raise the prices of import-dependent commodities including edible oil, red lentil, atta, sugar and onion showing Russia-Ukraine war as an excuse.

As per Trading Corporation of Bangladesh data, the prices of edible oil increased by up to 48 per cent in one year. TCB data showed that the prices of red lentil increased by 51 per cent over the year.

The prices of atta increased by 30 per cent while the prices of refined atta increased by 40 per cent in one year, the data showed. The prices of imported onion increased by 40 per cent in the period under consideration and the item sold for Tk 45-60 a kg in the city markets.

The prices of sugar increased by 17 per cent in last one year and the item was sold for Tk 78-80 a kg in the local market on Saturday, official data showed pointing out that business should keep prices at affordable level and bank equally should facilitate it.















