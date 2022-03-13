Govt using BTRC, Info Ministry to stop freedom of speech: BNP

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "The government is pursuing the policy of (Bangladesh Telecommuni-cation Regulatory Commi-ssion) BTRC and the Ministry of Information and Broad-casting to stop the freedom of speech of local and foreign media and the people of the country forever."

He said this at a press conference at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan office

on Saturday.

Fakhrul said, "Awami League merges the state and the government into one entity. That is why they refer to the writing of someone against the corruption of the bureaucrats of their government as propaganda against the state. They also harass the common people with lawsuits."

"Journalist Prabir Sikder was jailed in 2015 on a sedition charge for writing on Facebook against the corruption of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former brother in law Engr Mosharraf Hossain and his family. But recently, the police have arrested the brother of Musharraf Hossain for laundering Tk 2,000 crore," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul also added, journalists, opposition politicians, human rights activists are being put at risk religiously and culturally through BTRC's "The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Resolution for Digital, Social Media and OTT Platforms 2021" and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's "Over the Top (OTT) Content Based Service Provision and Management Policy 2021".

Mirza Fakhrul said, "If any article is published against the corruption of any leader of the Awami League and its affiliated organizations, then unjust action will be taken against him through these policies."

The BNP Secretary General demanded the repeal of the Digital Security Act and the Prevention Act, including the two policies of the BTRC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.