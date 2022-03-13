Russia-Ukraine conflict challenge in global food security: FAO

The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) of the United Nations (UN) has forecast that ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict may add another significant challenge in global food security which the people of the world have been facing due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Over the past two years, Covid-19 has presented many challenges to global food security. Today, what is happening in Russia and Ukraine adds another significant challenge asthe two countries play a substantial role in global food production and supply.Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat while Ukraine is the fifth," FAO Director-General (DG)QU Dongyu said in a statement issued on Saturday.

The FAO DG said that the conflict's intensity and duration remain uncertain. The likely disruptions to agricultural activities of the two major exporters of staple commodities could seriously escalate food insecurity globally, when international food and input prices are already high and volatile. The conflict could also constrain agricultural production and purchasing power in Ukraine, leading to increased food insecurity locally.

"Together, they provide 19 percent of the world's

barley supply, 14 percent of wheat and 4 percent of maize, making up more than one-third of global cereal exports," he said, adding,"They are also lead suppliers of rapeseed and account for 52 percent of the world's sunflower oil export market. The global fertilizer supply is also highly concentrated, with Russia as the lead producer."

The statement said that supply chain and logistical disruptions on Ukrainian and Russian grain and oilseed production and restrictions on Russia's exports will have significant food security repercussions.

"This is especially true for some fifty countries that depend on Russia and Ukraine for 30 percent or more of their wheat supply. Many of them are least developed countries or low-income, food-deficit countries in Northern Africa, Asia and the Near East. Many European and Central Asian countries rely on Russia for over 50 percent of their fertilizer supply and shortages there could extend to next year," it added.

It said that food prices, already on the rise since the second half of 2020, reached an all-time high in February 2022 due to high demand, input and transportation costs and port disruptions. Global prices of wheat and barley, for example, rose 31 percentover the course of 2021. Rapeseed oil and sunflower oil prices rose more than 60 percent.

High demand and volatile natural gas prices have also driven up fertilizer costs. The price of urea, a key nitrogen fertilizer, has increased more than threefold in the past 12 months, it added.

In the statement, FAO also identified core risk factors in food security for the conflict.

"Cereal crops will be ready for harvest in June. Whether farmers in Ukraine would be able to harvest them and deliver to the market is unclear. Massive population displacement has reduced the number of agricultural labourers and workers. Accessing agricultural fields would be difficult. Rearing livestock and poultry and producing fruits and vegetables would be constrained as well," it added.

It said the Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea have shuttered. Even if inland transportation infrastructure remains intact, shipping grain by rail would be impossible because of a lack of an operational railway system. Vessels can still transit through the Turkish Straits, a critical trade juncture through which a large amount of wheat and maize shipments pass. Rising insurance premiums for the Black Sea region would exacerbate the already high costs of shipping, compounding the costs of food imports. And, whether storage and processing facilities would remain intact and staffed is also still unclear.

The Russian ports on the Black Sea are open for now and no major disruption to agricultural production is expected in the short term. However, the financial sanctions against Russia have caused an important depreciation which, if continued, could undermine productivity and growth and ultimately further elevate agricultural production costs, it added.

The statement said that Russia is a major player in the global energy market, accounting for 18per cent of global coal exports, 11per cent of oil and 10per cent of gas. Agriculture requires energy through fuel, gas, electricity use, as well as fertiliser, pesticides and lubricants. Manufacturing feed ingredients and feedstuffs also require energy. The current conflict has caused energy prices to surge, with negative consequences on the agriculture sector.

Wheat is a staple food for over 35per cent of the world's population and the current conflict could result in a sudden and steep reduction in wheat exports from both Russia and Ukraine. It is still unclear whether other exporters would be able to fill this gap. Wheat inventories are already running low in Canada, and exports from the United States, Argentina and other countries are likely to be limited as government will try to ensure domestic supply, it added.

Countries reliant on wheat imports are likely to ramp up levels, adding further pressure on global supplies. Egypt, Turkey, Bangladesh and Iran are the top global wheat importers, buying more than 60per cent of wheat from Russia and Ukraine and all of them have outstanding imports. Lebanon, Tunisia, Yemen, Libya and Pakistan also rely heavily on the countries for wheat supply. Global maize trade is likely to shrink due to expectations that the export loss from Ukraine will not be filled by other exporters and because of high prices, it claimed.

"Export prospects for sunflower oil and other alternative oils also remain uncertain. Major sunflower oil importers, including India, the European Union, China, Iran and Turkey must find other suppliers or other vegetable oils, which could have a spill-over effect on palm, soy and rapeseed oils, for example."

It recommended keeping global food and fertiliser trade open to meet domestic and global demands. Supply chains should keep moving, which means protecting standing crops, livestock, food processing infrastructure and all logistical systems and find new and more diverse food suppliers.

It also suggestedstrengthening market transparency and dialogue, transparency and information on global market conditions on agricultural commodity markets and take initiatives like the G-20's Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) by providing objective and timely market assessments.







